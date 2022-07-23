VAULT Trading 146.4% Higher This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. VAULT has a total market cap of $367,289.15 and $8.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 146.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032500 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 609,980 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
