Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,680 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

