Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 6.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. 3,615,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,765. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

