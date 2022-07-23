Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

