Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

