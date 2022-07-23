Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.74 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

