Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.03. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

