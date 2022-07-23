Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,947 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

