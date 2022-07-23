Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 247 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,774. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

