Values First Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares in the company, valued at $473,498,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $436.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.01 and a 200-day moving average of $425.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.