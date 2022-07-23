Values First Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $491.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $31.69.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aaron’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.