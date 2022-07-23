Values First Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 280,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

