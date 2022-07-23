Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,136.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha Trading Down 3.1 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MAX opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.