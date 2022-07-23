Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 976 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $31.25 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

