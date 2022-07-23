Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,791 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,712,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.78. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

