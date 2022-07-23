USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $1.34 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.