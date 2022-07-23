Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.77. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $4,452,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

