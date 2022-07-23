United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.63. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

