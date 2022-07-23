United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading 6.3% Higher

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 76,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 76,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

United Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

