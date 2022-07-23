Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNP. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.30.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

