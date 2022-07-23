Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0187 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $453,245.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

