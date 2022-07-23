UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.