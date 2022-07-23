Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRQ opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

