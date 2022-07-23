TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.82 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $610.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,084. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 109,391 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. TheStreet lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

