Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 83,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 23,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 60,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 204,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

