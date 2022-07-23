Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,694 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,373 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in United Airlines by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.