Triumph Capital Management Makes New $487,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.08 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

