Triumph Capital Management Invests $331,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,301,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,599.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 839,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,124 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.