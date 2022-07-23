Triumph Capital Management Has $291,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

