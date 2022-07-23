Triumph Capital Management Buys 4,050 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,163,000.

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $21.70 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

