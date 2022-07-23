Triumph Capital Management Acquires 124 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average is $855.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

