Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 142,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

