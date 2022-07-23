Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 142,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

