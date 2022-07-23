Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.86

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as low as C$0.22. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1,544 shares traded.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$18.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

