Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

