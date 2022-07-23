Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.
Treat DAO Profile
Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao.
