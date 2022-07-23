Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.70 or 0.00103881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

