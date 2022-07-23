Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. 24,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 35,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
