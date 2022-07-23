thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as low as $5.77. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 22,600 shares.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.