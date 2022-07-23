Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009252 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00208903 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

