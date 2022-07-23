THEKEY Market Cap Hits $646,161.40 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $646,161.40 and $184,069.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.