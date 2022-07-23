The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,261 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $14,673,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Timken by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 376,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 176,462 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.