The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

