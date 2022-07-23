The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

