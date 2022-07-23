The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

