Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.80-$7.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.