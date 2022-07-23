Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.80-$7.00 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
