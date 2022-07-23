Telos Market Cap Hits $49.33 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and $1.18 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

