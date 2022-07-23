Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $745.30

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.30 ($8.91) and traded as high as GBX 792.60 ($9.48). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.44), with a volume of 533,724 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.16) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.18) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,233.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 746.08.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 12.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 602.78%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

