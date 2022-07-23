Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $157.74 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.