Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

