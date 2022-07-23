SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.16 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16), RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $74.81 on Friday, hitting $361.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.83 and a 200 day moving average of $524.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,671,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.