Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Hits $82,548.07

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

